Male circumcision is a controversial procedure, with passionate voices on both the pro- and anti- sides of the debate. Now, new research published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings bolsters the pro-circumcision argument, claiming that the “benefits” of circumcision “far outweigh risks.” “I see infant male circumcision as akin to childhood vaccination,” lead researcher Brian Morris – professor emeritus in the School of Medical Sciences at the University of Sydney, Australia – told Medical News Today. “Each confer major benefits but also minor risks. Society accepts vaccination. They should also accept circumcision. Indeed, most US parents do.” “When so much benefit to health can be gained from a simple intervention such as circumcision, then indeed it would be unethical for doctors not to recommend it,” he added. Attitudes toward male circumcision vary from country to country and culture to culture. At its height in the US during the 1960s, the procedure was performed on 83% of baby boys. The new study finds that prevalence of infant circumcision in modern times has dropped to 77% – a figure described as “an alarming decrease” in an accompanying news release. Circumcision rates in adult men, though, have risen. In white, black and Hispanic men, the prevalence has risen to 91%, 76% and 44% of the population, respectively. This gives an estimated total prevalence of 80.5%, up slightly from the 79% prevalence recorded a decade ago. The disparity between the prevalence of circumcision in white and Hispanic populations shows that, culturally, there is a relative reluctance among Hispanic groups toward this procedure. The study also suggests that – despite an increase in circumcisions among adult Hispanic men – the expanding Hispanic population could have influenced the decline of the practice in infants. “Hispanic families tend to be less familiar with the custom, making them less likely to circumcise their baby boys,” the news release claims. A second factor identified by the study that could have influenced the fall in infant male circumcision is withdrawal of Medicaid coverage across 18 US states. In states with no Medicaid coverage, circumcision prevalence is 24% lower.

The cost of circumcision versus the cost of treatment Share on Pinterest The new study finds that infant circumcision in modern times has dropped to a prevalence of 77%. The study warns that “if male circumcision rates were to decrease to the levels of 10% typically seen in Europe,” then treatment of urinary tract infections and sexually transmitted infections would exceed $4.4 billion annually, with each forgone infant circumcision procedure leading to an average of $407 in increased direct medical expenses per male, and $43 per female. As the analysis did not consider other conditions or indirect costs, the researchers write that “it seems logical then that this analysis might have greatly underestimated the true cost.” The researchers also refer to a study of a Medicaid birth cohort of 29,316 people, which found that for every year of decreased circumcision due to a lack of Medicaid funding, there would be more than 100 additional HIV cases and $30 million in net medical costs, as a result. By contrast, the cost of circumcising males in this cohort would come to $4,856,000.