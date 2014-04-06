According to a 2009 survey, 1 in 5 American adults admits to urinating in swimming pools. It goes without saying that “peeing in the pool” is not exactly the most hygienic habit, but according to new research, it may pose more serious health risks than you think. The study, recently published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, finds that uric acid in urine generates “volatile disinfection byproducts” in swimming pools as it interacts with chlorine, and these byproducts could be harmful to our health. Of course, the reason swimming pools contain chlorine is for hygiene purposes – to stop microorganisms from developing. But with chlorination comes the development of disinfection byproducts, some of which include cyanogen chloride (CNCI) and trichloramine (NCI3). Past research has shown that when urine and sweat come into contact with chlorine in indoor swimming pools, this can lead to the development of certain airborne contaminants.

Uric acid in urine leads to formation of CNCI and NCI3 To investigate further, the researchers analyzed swimming pool water samples and looked closely at how uric acid and other body fluids react with chlorine. They used a technique called “membrane introduction mass spectrometry” to find and measure volatile disinfection byproducts. Share on Pinterest 1 in 5 of us pees in the pool. Now, researchers have found that uric acid in urine leads to the formation of potentially hazardous volatile disinfection byproducts when it interacts with chlorine. The findings revealed that when uric acid from urine interacts with chlorine, it can lead to the formation of CNCI and NCI3. CNCI is a toxic chemical that is known to have strong irritant and choking effects. Inhalation of this chemical can cause negative effects for the cardiovascular system, the pulmonary system and the central nervous system, and can potentially be fatal. NCI3 is a compound that has been linked to acute lung injury through exposure to chlorine-based disinfectants. According to the researchers, their findings suggest that more than 90% of uric acid found in swimming pools comes from human urine, which is concerning given that uric acid can lead to the formation of such toxic compounds.