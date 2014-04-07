Researchers say they have discovered a promising target for new drugs that might be able to reverse the fibrosis process in systemic sclerosis or scleroderma – a rare disease that cuts short the lives of many patients and for which there is no cure or effective treatment.

Richard Neubig, professor and chairperson of the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at Michigan State University, and colleagues found a core genetic signaling pathway that activates scleroderma and showed can be switched off in mice with the help of a small molecule.

They report their study in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics.

Scleroderma is a rare autoimmune disease that happens when the immune system makes too much scar tissue – as if in an attempt to repair damage to tissue – causing it to thicken with too much collagen (a process known as fibrosis).

There are two types of scleroderma – localized and systemic sclerosis. In localized scleroderma the fibrosis often happens in the skin, which gets thicker and progressively less flexible. Systemic sclerosis occurs with variable degree of skin fibrosis, but it spreads to other organs too, causing hardening of tissue in the lungs, kidneys, gut and heart.

Estimates suggest around 300,000 Americans have scleroderma, of whom a third have the systemic form.

Like many complex autoimmune disorders that start in adulthood, animal models replicate some, but not all the characteristics of the disease, which makes it difficult to study and accounts for the slowness of progress in this field.

The most that patients can expect from current treatments is a reduction in inflammation – there is no effective treatment or cure.