Past studies have suggested that blueberries may help reduce our risk of diabetes and heart attack. Now, researchers from Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada suggest the fruit could help treat Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Approximately 500,000 people in the US have Parkinson’s disease, and there are 50,000 new cases of the condition diagnosed every year. Exactly what causes the disease is unclear, but past research has indicated that a protein called alpha-synuclein may play a role in its development.

Alpha-synuclein is a protein in the brain that is primarily found at the end of nerve cells that reside in nervous system structures, called presynaptic terminals. These terminals are responsible for releasing neurotransmitters – chemical messengers that send signals between neurons that are crucial for normal brain function.

According to the Memorial University investigators, studies have suggested that alpha-synuclein plays a critical role in regulating the release of dopamine – a neurotransmitter involved in motor control that is believed to be lacking in patients with Parkinson’s.

“This gene is proven to be the cause of inherited Parkinson’s disease in human families that have more of the gene, or an unusual form of it,” explains study co-author Dr. Brian Staveley, of the Department of Biology at Memorial.

Furthermore, the researchers say studies have shown that individuals who have an accumulation of alpha-synuclein are more likely to experience oxidative stress. This is an imbalance between the production of free radicals – molecules that can cause cell damage or death – and the body’s ability to protect from cell damage with antioxidants.