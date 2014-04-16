While not the first to link infection to raised risk of brain damage following a stroke, a new UK study also suggests an inflammatory response by the immune system may be the reason. The University of Manchester team reports the findings in the Annals of Neurology.

Speaking about the implications of their work, joint senior investigator Stuart Allan, a professor in the Faculty of Life Sciences at Manchester, says:

“The results of this new study strongly suggest that patients with stroke, especially if they have preceding infections, could benefit substantially from anti-inflammatory therapies.”

Previous studies have already shown that bacterial infection can worsen the damage caused by a stroke, which is where the blood supply to a part of the brain is cut off. In the most severe cases, strokes can be fatal or cause long-term disability.

In developed countries, stroke is the third most common cause of death and the leading cause of adult disability. The most common cause of stroke is a blockage to an artery in the brain (ischemia).

Streptococcus pneumoniae is the most common infection in patients at risk of stroke. Yet, while infection with this pneumonia is a major cause of prolonged hospitalization and death of stroke patients, we know little about how it affects the chances of brain damage from stroke, say the researchers.

So, for their study, they compared stroke outcomes in mice and rats infected with S. pneumoniae to those of non-infected animals. They found the infected rodents fared worse than the non-infected ones.