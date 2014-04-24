Two experimental drugs may offer hope for people with migraine. Two small studies of the drugs, which are aimed at preventing headaches rather than stopping them once they have started, show they reduced the frequency of headaches in migraine sufferers. The researchers say larger trials are now needed to confirm the findings.

Dr. Peter Goadsby, a professor in the department of clinical neuroscience at King’s College London, and also of the University of California San Francisco, was an author on both studies. He says the results “may potentially represent a new era in preventive therapy for migraine.”

Dr. David Dodick, of the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, was also an author on both studies. He says there is a “huge treatment need for migraine – the third most common and seventh most disabling medical disorder in the world,” and yet it remains poorly treated. There are “few effective and well tolerated treatments approved that prevent attacks from occurring,” he comments.

The two studies are the first to trial monoclonal antibodies – essentially lots of copies of one type of antibody – for the prevention of migraine. The antibodies target the calcitonin gene-related peptide, or CGRP.

CGRP – a protein produced by neurons – is thought to be important in migraine, but the two drugs tested in these studies are the first to target it specifically.

The results will be presented at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, which takes place April 26th to May 3rd in Philadelphia, PA.

As both studies are phase II studies, designed to see if the treatments work well enough, larger studies are now needed to confirm the results, say the researchers.