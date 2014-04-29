Past research has indicated that women who have induced labor are more likely to need a cesarean section. But a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests that evidence to support this is “weak” and women who undergo expectant management of labor – close clinical monitoring of the process – may be at increased risk of cesarean.

According to the research team, including Prof. Khalid Khan of Queen Mary University of London in the UK, around 20% of births are induced – a process used to artificially encourage uterine contractions.

There are many reasons why labor induction is administered, including overdue pregnancy, fetal distress, preterm rupture of the membranes, or the mother may have preeclampsia or diabetes.

The investigators say that labor induction has been criticized for increasing the risk of cesarean section – an operation that involves making a cut in the front wall of a woman’s abdomen and womb to deliver the baby.

The process can pose many risks to both mother and baby, including infection, maternal death and postnatal depression. But the research team notes that recent studies have shown there are fewer cesarean deliveries with labor induction than without it.