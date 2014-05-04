Earlier this year, Medical News Today reported on a study indicating that a daily dose of vitamin E may combat functional decline from Alzheimer’s disease. Now, a new study suggests the vitamin may help prevent or reduce brain damage during stroke.

Stroke occurs when an artery or blood vessel is blocked by clots or fatty build-ups, restricting blood flow to the brain. This deprives the brain of oxygen, which leads to brain cell death. Every year, around 15 million people worldwide have a stroke. Of these, 5 million are left permanently disabled.

After a stroke, a patient is usually treated with aspirin – an antiplatelet that works to stop the blood from clotting. In around 4% of stroke cases, patients are treated with tissue plasminogen activators – the only drug specific to stroke approved by the Food and Drug Administration – within 3 hours of the attack. This works by dissolving blood clots, therefore improving blood flow to the brain.

Study leader Dr. Cameron Rink, of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says it is “frustrating” that after 25 years of research and testing of more than 1,000 experimental neuroprotective drugs, there is no treatment available to patients to prevent stroke, rather than simply treat symptoms in the aftermath.

In animal studies, researchers found that tocotrienol supplements – a type of vitamin E – offers a "collateral" blood supply during stroke.

That is why, over the past 12 years, Dr. Rink has focused his research on finding such preventative treatment, and his latest study could be the most promising yet.