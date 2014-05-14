It affects over 1.1% of the world’s population and 3 million people in the US alone, yet the underlying causes of schizophrenia still largely elude scientists. Now, researchers from the Salk Institute in California have demonstrated that neurons from skin cells of patients with schizophrenia behave oddly in early stages of development, supporting the theory that schizophrenia begins in the womb.

The researchers, who published their results in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, say their findings could provide clues for how to detect and treat the disease early.

Schizophrenia is a chronic, severe mental disorder marked by disorders in thought processes, perceptions and emotions. Some symptoms include delusions, hallucinations, lack of desire to form social relationships and blunted emotions.

According to the study authors, the financial and emotional costs of the disease are quite high. In 2002 alone, Americans spent around $63 billion on treating and managing the condition, and 10% of those with schizophrenia commit suicide after being unable to cope with it.

In previous studies, investigators had only been able to study schizophrenia in the brains of deceased patients, but it was difficult to identify the origin of the disease, as age, stress, medication or drug abuse can alter or damage the patients’ brains.

Prof. Fred H. Gage, professor of genetics from Salk, says: