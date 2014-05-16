In 2009, 10% of males and 22% of females in the US reported experiencing migraines or severe headaches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, a new study suggests older individuals who suffer from migraines may be more likely to have silent brain injury and have double the odds of experiencing “silent strokes,” compared with those who do not have migraines.

The researchers, who publish their findings in the American Heart Association’s journal Stroke, explain that silent strokes – also known as silent brain infarctions – are symptomless brain injuries caused by a blood clot interrupting blood flow to the brain.

In addition, these silent strokes are a risk factor for future strokes, the team says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in the US and a major factor in adult disability. Each year in the US, around 800,000 people experience a stroke.

Given that May is American Stroke Month, Medical News Today recently wrote a feature on stroke, outlining the risks and symptoms.

Researchers from this latest study – led by Dr. Teshamae Monteith, assistant professor of clinical neurology and chief of the Headache Division at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine – say previous studies have suggested migraine could be a crucial risk factor for stroke in younger people.

But Dr. Monteith says she does “not believe migraine sufferers should worry, as the risk of ischemic stroke in people with migraine is considered small.”

“However,” she adds, “those with migraine and vascular risk factors may want to pay even greater attention to lifestyle changes that can reduce stroke risk, such as exercising and eating a low-fat diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables.”