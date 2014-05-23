In a major breakthrough, researchers from Italy have created the world’s first kidney dialysis machine that can be used to treat newborn babies and small infants. The machine has already seen success in treating a newborn baby who had multiple organ failure.

Prof. Claudio Ronco, of San Bortolo Hospital in Italy, and colleagues recently published the details of their creation in The Lancet.

Acute kidney injury, also known as kidney failure, affects around 18% of low-birthweight infants and approximately 20% of children admitted to intensive care.

For newborns who have kidney failure, peritoneal dialysis is the first port of call for treatment. This involves using a continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) machine to remove waste products from the blood through a catheter inserted into the abdomen.

However, the research team notes that in some cases the procedure is ineffective and unfeasible for infants that are so small. Current CRRT machines – although used off-label among infants smaller than 15 kg – have not been designed for neonatal use.

“A major problem is the potential for errors in ultrafiltration volumes. Adult dialysis equipment has a tendency to either withdraw too much fluid from a child, leading to dehydration and loss of blood pressure, or too little fluid, leading to high blood pressure and edema,” explains Prof. Ronco.

With this in mind, the researchers set out to create a new dialysis machine specifically for use in newborns and small infants.