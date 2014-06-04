Women may want to take more time between pregnancies, as new research suggests those who have short intervals between their pregnancies are more likely to experience a decrease in the length of the following one, even putting babies at risk of preterm birth in some cases.

The research, which used birth records from the Ohio Department of Health, is published in the journal BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preterm birth is defined as one that lasts less than 37 weeks. Because important growth and development occurs throughout pregnancy, particularly in the final weeks, some premature babies may face lifelong problems, including intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, breathing and respiratory problems, visual problems, hearing loss, and feeding and digestive problems.

To further investigate how a short inter-pregnancy interval (IPI) might affect pregnancy duration, the researchers analyzed 454,716 live births from women with two or more pregnancies during a 6-year period and assessed the influence of short IPI on length of the following pregnancy.

For the study, IPI was defined as the time from the immediate preceding birth to conception of the next pregnancy.