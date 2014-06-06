Researchers at Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah have discovered four new genes that increase breast cancer risk when mutated.

The team, who lead an international consortium with the aim of locating more gene mutations that may cause inherited breast cancer susceptibilities, have added RINT1, MRE11A, RAD50 and NBN to the growing list of higher risk genes.

Before a cell becomes cancerous, a number of mistakes need to be present in its genetic code. These mistakes are referred to as mutations.

It is possible to be born with a gene mutation that may increase the risk of cancer. This mutation does not mean the individual will categorically suffer from a form of cancer, but the individual will be more likely to develop cancer than the average person.

Inherited cases of breast cancer are usually associated with two abnormal genes: BRCA1 and BRCA2.

BRCA1 and BRACA2 genes are present in everyone. Their functions are to repair cell damage and ensure normal growth of breast cells. Women, who have an abnormal BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene, and diagnosis of breast cancer, often have a family history of breast cancer, ovarian cancer and other cancers.

These two gene mutations account for about 20-25% of hereditary breast cancers – caused by abnormal genes passed from parent to child – and about 5-10% of all breast cancers.