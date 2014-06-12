A new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the number of Americans with diabetes continues to rise, with over 12% of the adult population estimated to have the disease, and more than a third of those aged 20 and over in the US now thought to have prediabetes.

Describing the new figures as “alarming,” Dr. Ann Allbright, director of the federal agency’s Division of Diabetes Translation, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, says they “underscore the need for an increased focus on reducing the burden of diabetes in our country.”

Based on health data from 2012, the new National Diabetes Statistics Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that cases of diabetes and prediabetes continue to rise among all ages and ethnic groups.

There are two main types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2. Type 1 develops when the immune system destroys pancreatic beta cells – the only cells in the body that make insulin, a hormone that controls blood sugar. People with type 1 diabetes need to receive regular insulin via injection or pump. Type 1 diabetes usually strikes children and young adults and accounts for around 5% of diabetes in the adult population.

The other 90-95% of diagnosed diabetes cases in the US adult population is of type 2, which usually starts as insulin resistance, where cells cannot use insulin properly, and eventually the pancreas loses its ability to make it.

In 2010, there were 26 million people in the US with diabetes – the new CDC report shows this has gone up to 29.1 million. Moreover, 25% of people – or 1 in 4 – do not realize they have the disease, which increases risk of serious complications including heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, amputation of toes, feet or legs, and early death.

The CDC figures show that in 2012 alone, 1.7 million Americans aged 20 and over were newly diagnosed with diabetes and 208,000 people under the age of 20 have either type 1 or type 2 diabetes.