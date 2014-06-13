Lou Gehrig’s disease – also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – is an incurable, fatal disease that affects as many as 30,000 individuals in the US. But a new study published in the Journal of Neuroscience suggests a copper compound could be used in therapy for the condition.

The researchers, from Australia, the US and the UK, demonstrated in mice that oral administration of this compound extended lifespan and improved locomotor function of transgenic mice genetically engineered to develop amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS is a rapidly progressing, fatal neurological disease that attacks the nerve cells that are responsible for controlling voluntary muscles.

It is characterized by the gradual degeneration and death of motor neurons – nerve cells in the brain, brain stem and spinal cord that communicate between the nervous system and voluntary muscles of the body.

Because the upper and lower motor neurons degenerate or die with ALS, they stop sending messages to the muscles. Eventually, the brain’s ability to initiate and control voluntary movement ceases.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say a copper compound could potentially increase lifespan of individuals with ALS, a fatal neurological disease.

Most people with the condition die from respiratory failure within 3-5 years from onset of symptoms, but around 10% survive for 10 years or more.

The researchers, led by Prof. Joseph Beckman of the Oregon State University College of Science, say that so far, no therapy for ALS has ever been able to extend lifespan for more than a few extra months in humans.

However, they add that their newly discovered approach could change this, potentially helping with Parkinson’s disease treatments as well.