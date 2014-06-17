Washing raw chicken can lead to a potentially dangerous form of food poisoning caused by Campylobacter bacteria, which spread onto hands, clothing, cooking utensils and work surfaces as water droplets splash off the raw meat. Now, the UK’s Food Standards Agency is urging people to stop washing raw chicken in an effort to reduce the estimated 280,000 people a year who become ill from Campylobacter.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is issuing the call – as part of Food Safety Week – as new figures show 44% of people in the UK wash chicken before cooking it.

The FSA is also urging producers of TV food shows to make sure they do not show people washing raw chicken. The agency makes the plea in the form of a letter that has been co-signed by major food companies.

Catherine Brown, chief executive of the FSA, says their research shows that – in keeping with food safety recommendations – most people are careful to wash hands after touching raw chicken and making sure it is thoroughly cooked. But it also shows it is common practice to wash raw chicken, which is not recommended.

“That’s why we’re calling on people to stop washing raw chicken and also raising awareness of the risks of contracting Campylobacter as a result of cross-contamination,” she explains.

She says the agency’s campaign includes not only raising public awareness about the risks and how to avoid them, but also working with farmers and producers to reduce infection in broiler chickens and contamination in slaughtered birds.

Campylobacter causes an infectious disease called campylobacteriosis which leads to diarrhea (sometimes bloody, with nausea and vomiting), abdominal pain, cramping and fever within 2-5 days of exposure, although some people do not experience any symptoms.

In people with weak immune systems, the bacteria can spread to the bloodstream and cause a serious life-threatening infection. Those most at risk are children under 5 and older people.