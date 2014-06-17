According to a recent study, the number of children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in the US increased by 42% between 2003-04 and 2011-12. The increase sparked concern that many children are being incorrectly diagnosed with the condition. But a new study published in the journal Radiology details a biomarker of ADHD that is identified through a brain imaging technique, which researchers say could help prevent misdiagnosis.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that causes concentration problems, uncontrollable behavior and overactivity. ADHD onset usually occurs in childhood and the condition can last well into adulthood.

According to the research team, including Dr. Vitria Adisetiyo, postdoctoral research fellow at the Medical University of South Carolina, there has been much worry over the increasing rates of ADHD diagnosis in the US, particularly since around two thirds of those diagnosed receive psychostimulants – such as Ritalin – to help treat their condition.

Psychostimulants work to regulate impulsive behavior and improve attention span. But the medication also increases the levels of dopamine in the brain – a neurotransmitter linked to addiction – which may increase the likelihood of drug abuse.

In this latest study, the researchers set out to find a way to help prevent incidence of ADHD misdiagnosis, so children and adolescents are not subject to psychostimulant medication if it is not needed.