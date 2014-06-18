Most of us are aware that stress can increase risks for certain conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, impaired immune function and psychological disorders. But now, a study suggests a link between high levels of cortisol – a stress hormone – and short-term memory loss in older individuals.

The researchers, from the University of Iowa (UI), publish their findings in the Journal of Neuroscience.

They note that although short-term boosts in cortisol are important for our survival – by making us more alert in the moment – exceptionally high or extended spikes in the stress hormone can yield negative effects, such as digestion problems, anxiety, weight gain and high blood pressure.

Jason Radley, assistant professor in psychology at UI and study author, says:

“Stress hormones are one mechanism that we believe leads to weathering of the brain. Like a rock on the shoreline, after years and years it will eventually break down and disappear.”

Though previous studies have shown cortisol produces similar effects in other regions of the brain, theirs is the first to assess how it affects the prefrontal cortex – the area of the brain linked to short-term memory.

To further investigate, Radley and his team studied 21-month-old rats, which is the rodent equivalent to 65-year-old humans. The researchers explain that short-term memory lapses related to cortisol start around this age in humans.