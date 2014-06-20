There is no cure or treatment for alopecia universalis, an uncommon autoimmune disease that causes loss of hair over the entire scalp and body. Now doctors at Yale University in New Haven, CT, report how they successfully restored hair on the head and other parts of the body in a 25-year- old man with the disease that had left him nearly completely hairless all over.

They write about the treatment and the results in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology and say it is the first reported case of a successfully targeted treatment for this rare form of alopecia areata, which occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the hair follicles.

After the treatment, which uses an FDA-approved drug for rheumatoid arthritis called tofacitinib citrate, the patient regained a full head of hair, eyebrows and eyelashes, plus facial, armpit, groin and other hair, none of which he had when he first sought medical help.

Senior author Brett A. King, assistant professor of dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine, says the results were exactly what they hoped for, and represent a “huge step forward” in treating patients with the condition. He adds:

“While it’s one case, we anticipated the successful treatment of this man based on our current understanding of the disease and the drug. We believe the same results will be duplicated in other patients, and we plan to try.”

As well as alopecia universalis, the patient had also been diagnosed with another condition called plaque psoriasis, which causes scaly red areas to develop on the skin. The only hair he had on his body was in the psoriasis plaques on his head.

His doctor referred him to Yale’s dermatology unit for treatment of the psoriasis – he had never received treatment for alopecia universalis.

Tofacitinib had already been used successfully in humans to treat psoriasis – and in lab mice, it has been shown to reverse a less extreme form of alopecia called alopecia areata. So it made sense, the researchers thought, to see if the drug could tackle the alopecia universalis as well as the psoriasis.

“There are no good options for long-term treatment of alopecia universalis,” Prof. King explains, “The best available science suggested this might work, and it has.”