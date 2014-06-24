Researchers have suggested that people with diabetes may be more prone to depression because of an interaction in this group between high blood sugar levels and a neurotransmitter associated with depression. The team presented their findings at the joint meeting of the International Society of Endocrinology and the Endocrine Society: ICE/ENDO 2014 in Chicago, IL.

Previous research has suggested links between diabetes and depression, but scientists have been unsure of the mechanism driving this association.

In 2010, Medical News Today, reported on a study by researchers at Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, MA, which explored the relationship between depression and diabetes in a sample group of 65,381 women. The Harvard team found that not only were women with diabetes at increased risk of becoming depressed, but that depressed women were also at increased risk of developing diabetes.

The researchers from that study found that women with depression had a 17% higher risk of developing diabetes – and women taking antidepressants had a 25% higher risk of developing diabetes – than women without depression.

They also found that women with diabetes had a 29% higher risk of depression – and women taking insulin had a 53% higher risk of depression – compared with women without diabetes.

“Depression may result from the biochemical changes directly caused by diabetes or its treatment,” the authors hypothesized, “or from the stresses and strains associated with living with diabetes and its often debilitating consequences.”

This hypothesis is addressed by the researchers behind the new study – Nicolas Bolo, PhD, from Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center, and Dr. Donald Simonson from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, both in Boston.