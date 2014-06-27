The Food and Drug Administration are warning consumers who use certain over-the-counter skin products for acne to stop using them and seek emergency medical help immediately if they experience extreme allergic reactions such as feeling faint, breathing difficulties, throat tightness or swelling of the eyes, lips, face or tongue.

Consumers should also stop using the products if they develop hives or itching, say the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), who have issued a Drug Safety Announcement and accompanying Consumer Update about topical acne products that contain the active ingredients benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid.

The over-the-counter (OTC) acne products the FDA is warning about already include a list of reactions in the Drug Facts labels namely: itching, peeling, redness, burning, dryness and slight swelling where the product is applied.

However, the new FDA warning is about rare but serious and potentially life-threatening allergic reactions or severe irritation that are not among the already listed reactions, as Dr. Mona Khurana, a medical officer with the FDA, explains:

“There is currently no mention of the possibility of these very severe allergic reactions on the product labels. It’s important that consumers know about them and that they know what to do if they occur.”

To find out if an OTC acne product contains the active ingredients benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid consumers should look at the Active Ingredients section of the Drug Facts label on the product package.

Products containing the active ingredients benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid are available in a number of skin applications, such as face washes, solutions, cleansing pads, gels, lotions, toners, face scrubs and other products.

They are sold under various brand names, including: Ambi, Aveeno, Clean & Clear, MaxClarity, Neutrogena, Oxy and Proactiv.