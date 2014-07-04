Tuberculosis is the second greatest killer due to single infectious agent worldwide, with a reported 1.3 million people dying from the disease in 2012 and 8.6 million falling ill. The World Health Organization (WHO) have recently announced a plan in which tuberculosis (TB) will be eliminated from 33 countries and territories where there are less than 100 cases per million population, including the US. Specifically, they outline a preliminary phase where the goal is to have fewer than 10 new TB cases per million people per year in the target countries by 2035. After this target has been achieved, the aim will be to reach full elimination by 2050: less than 1 case per million per year. The countries and territories targeted by the WHO include 20 European countries and 7 North American countries.

One-third of world’s population infected Share on Pinterest Tuberculosis is spread through the air and usually infects the lungs. A third of world’s population are thought to be infected by the bacteria. TB is an infectious disease caused by bacteria. It is spread from person to person by the germs being sent through the air by carriers coughing, sneezing or spitting. Around one-third of the world’s population has been infected with TB bacteria, but are not ill with the disease and are unable to transmit it to others. There is a 10% likelihood that people infected with the bacteria go on to develop the disease, though this risk is higher in people with compromised immune systems. Around one-third of people with HIV worldwide are also infected with TB bacteria. People who have both HIV and TB bacteria are 30 times more likely to develop the TB disease than people without HIV. About 20% of deaths among people with HIV are as a result of TB. The most common symptoms of TB are coughing, sometimes with blood and mucus, chest pains, fever, night sweats, fatigue and weight loss. These symptoms can either halt or worsen. Importantly, TB is both curable and preventable. Without proper treatment, around two-thirds of people who develop the disease will die. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that in 2010, there were 11,182 cases of TB in the United States; a rate of 3.6 cases per 100,000 people.