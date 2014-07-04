For patients with type 2 diabetes, managing the condition can involve multiple daily injections of insulin. But a new study published in The Lancet suggests that insulin pumps may be more effective for controlling blood sugar levels.

This is not the first time a study has protested the benefits of insulin pumps. Last year, Medical News Today reported on a study suggesting that insulin pumps are better than insulin injections for type 1 diabetes.

Researchers claim that insulin pumps may be more effective than insulin injections for patients with type 2 diabetes, particularly if they have problems controlling their blood sugar levels.

But the team involved in this latest study, led by Prof. Yves Reznik of the University of Caen Côte de Nacre Regional Hospital Center in France, claims theirs is the largest study to date that explores the effectiveness of insulin pumps for type 2 diabetes – the type that accounts for 90-95% of all diabetes cases.

Type 2 diabetes is a condition whereby the body is unable to produce or use the hormone insulin effectively, resulting in high blood sugar levels. Over time, high blood sugar levels can cause nerve damage, stroke, and kidney, eye or heart diseases.

In some cases, the condition can be managed through diet or blood sugar-lowering medication, such as metformin. But in many cases, a patient may require multiple daily doses of insulin delivered by injection into the abdomen, upper arms, thighs or buttocks.

However, Prof. Reznik and colleagues note that around a third of patients that manage their condition with insulin injections have problems achieving the optimal level of blood sugar.

With this in mind, the team decided to compare the effectiveness of insulin injections against insulin pumps – small portable, computerized devices that deliver continuous doses of insulin through a catheter places under the skin.