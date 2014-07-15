Tamoxifen is a hormone drug that binds to estrogen receptors, blocking its actions so that cells – including cancer cells – needing estrogen to divide, stop growing and die. The drug is taken orally to prevent breast cancer in high-risk women and to treat advanced breast cancer. But a new study suggests a gel form of the drug, applied directly to the breast, is just as effective and produces fewer side effects.

Results of the study are published in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Led by Dr. Seema A. Khan, professor of surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, IL, the researchers undertook a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial comparing the effects of oral tamoxifen with a breakdown product of the drug – known as 4-OHT – in gel form that was applied to the breasts of women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).

Overall, the team found that the gel was as effective as oral tamoxifen in reducing cell proliferation, with fewer side effects.

“Oral tamoxifen is used by some women at high risk for breast cancer to prevent the development of the disease,” says Dr. Seema, “and our data suggest that gel application of tamoxifen could replace this approach, thus encouraging more women to adhere to preventive therapy.”

To conduct their study, the team randomly assigned 26 women with DCIS, who were between the ages of 45-86 years old, to either the 4-OHT gel group or the oral tamoxifen group.

At the baseline of the study, all participants gave a blood sample and completed a questionnaire. Then, for 6-10 weeks prior to surgery, patients in the gel group applied 1 ml of the gel – which contained 2 mg of 4-OHT – to their affected breast each morning. Those in the oral tamoxifen group meanwhile took a 20 mg tamoxifen capsule each day.

At the end of the study, all participants provided another blood sample, and they again completed the questionnaire at 15 days, post-study, and again during a post-surgery visit.