New research published in the journal PLOS ONE suggests that autoimmune disorders and cancer may share a pathogenic connection.

Researchers from George Washington University in Washington, DC, and the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, NY, have found that tumors and the cells implicated in autoimmune diseases both express the same inhibitors of cell destruction.

Survivin, an inhibitor of cell destruction – or “apoptosis” – in tumors, is also expressed in the lymphocytes (white blood cells) of humans and animals with an autoimmune disease called myasthenia gravis.

“We found that humans with myasthenia gravis also express survivin in autoreactive lymphocytes,” says Linda Kusner, PhD, assistant research professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Physiology at George Washington. “We found these cells to be part of the dysfunction underlying the autoimmune disease.”

A severe muscle disease affecting about 20 out of 100,000 people, patients with myasthenia gravis can become so weak that they require machines to assist their breathing.

There is no known cure for the disease, which is currently managed through a combination of lifestyle changes and medications to improve the communication between the nerves and muscles or to suppress the immune system response.