Between 1980 and 2008, the prevalence of worldwide obesity more than doubled. In the US alone, almost 35% of adults are obese. With figures like these, the race is on to reduce obesity incidence and its related health complications. Now, researchers from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, say a probiotic that prevents obesity could be in sight.

In a mouse study, the research team – including senior investigator Sean Davies, PhD, assistant professor of pharmacology at Vanderbilt – tested a bacteria that can produce a “therapeutic compound” in the gut, finding that it stopped weight gain, insulin resistance and other health complications as a result of a high-fat diet.

Share on Pinterest The researchers genetically modified E. coli Nissle 1917 bacteria to produce a compound in the gut that reduces food intake and obesity .

The findings were recently published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Past research has shown that natural gut bacteria plays a role in the development of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. A 2012 study reported by Medical News Today, for example, suggested that bacteria residing in the large intestine may slow down the activity of energy-burning brown fat, contributing to the development of obesity.

“The types of bacteria you have in your gut influence your risk for chronic diseases,” says Davies. “We wondered if we could manipulate the gut microbiota in a way that would promote health.”

To kick-start their research, the team selected a safe strain of bacteria that colonizes the human gut – Escherichia coli Nissle 1917. The researchers explain that this particular bacteria – discovered almost 100 years ago – is used as a probiotic treatment for diarrhea.

The researchers then genetically modified this strain so it would produce a compound called N-acyl-phosphatidylethanolamine (NAPE) – a lipid usually produced in the small intestine when we eat. NAPE is then quickly converted to N-acylethanolamide (NAE) – a compound that can reduce food intake and obesity.

The researchers wanted to see whether the NAPE-producing bacteria could lower food intake and weight gain in mice who were fed a high-fat diet for 8 weeks. Some of the mice had the modified bacteria added to their drinking water during the study period, while others received a control bacteria.