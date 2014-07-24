Currently, 23 US states and DC have legalized the use of marijuana as a medical treatment. Maryland, Minnesota and New York are the most recent to join in 2014, and legislation to legalize medical marijuana in Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania is pending. With policy changing rapidly on the medical applications of the drug on a state-by-state basis, we take a look at where the debate stands concerning the available evidence on medical marijuana and its implementation as a therapy. The fight by pro-medical marijuana groups, patients and doctors to have the drug recognized as a valid treatment for specific medical conditions has been a long one. In 1972, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) filed the first petition to have marijuana rescheduled from a Schedule 1 to Schedule 2 drug, so that it could be legally prescribed by physicians. The petition followed President Richard Nixon’s declaration of a “war on drugs,” in which he rejected the recommendations of a White House commission that had voted to legalize marijuana, stating that: “I am against legalizing marijuana. Even if the Commission does recommend that it be legalized, I will not follow that recommendation […] I can see no social or moral justification whatever for legalizing marijuana. I think it would be exactly the wrong step. It would simply encourage more and more of our young people to start down the long, dismal road that leads to hard drugs and eventually self-destruction.” NORML’s petition, therefore, was met with great resistance. In 1970, Nixon’s Controlled Substances Act had classified marijuana as a drug with “no accepted medical use,” and it was this act that led to the creation of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) – a body charged with enforcing federal drug laws – in 1973. Share on Pinterest In 1996, California had become the first state to legalize marijuana for medical applications. The DEA refused to process NORML’s petition, leading to a still-ongoing series of controversial legal battles between the DEA and campaigners throughout the federal court system. A sequence of legal hurdles led to the DEA delaying the final decision on NORML’s proposed rescheduling for 16 years. A subsequent petition in 1995 was held in similar legal limbo for 5 years, and a third petition took 9 years to be processed. In two of these cases, it required multiple lawsuits to force the agency to act. Meanwhile, in 1996, California had become the first state to legalize marijuana for medical applications. Under Proposition 215, patients and primary caregivers were allowed to possess and cultivate marijuana for the treatment of illnesses – such as AIDS, cancer, muscular spasticity and migraines – if they had a physician’s recommendation. Although the following decade would see the legalization of medical marijuana gradually spread to states such as Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Maine, Hawaii, Colorado and Nevada, a flurry of political activity in recent years has seen legalization become a pressing national issue. And, as ever, the relationship between science and legislation on the issue has been a complex and often uneasy one.

What science has prompted legislative rethink? Research by the scientists Allyn Howlett and William Devane in 1988 proved the existence of a cannabinoid receptor in the rat brain. This led to Miles Herkenham, senior investigator at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), discovering the cannabinoid system in humans in 1990. This research was considered to be highly significant because it offered a scientific basis for explaining how pharmacological effects of marijuana might occur when cannabinoids – 66 naturally occurring compounds found in marijuana – bind with the cannabinoid receptors in the brain. In 1992, a team led by Dr. Raphael Mechoulam discovered the endocannabinoid system in humans – the brain’s own naturally occurring equivalent to the cannabinoids found in marijuana; lipids that bind with our cannabinoid receptors in the same way that marijuana-derived cannabinoids do, and which produce similar effects. In the wake of the cannabinoid breakthroughs, the 90s saw a groundswell of support for research into and/or legalization of medical marijuana, with the New England Journal of Medicine calling for federal authorities to “rescind their prohibition of the medicinal use of marijuana.” In 1991, 53% of surveyed oncologists supported making marijuana available by prescription, and in 1993, the American Medical Student Association unanimously endorsed the rescheduling of marijuana. These events marked a turning point in the US for the medical marijuana debate. Because, although historically medical marijuana dates as far back as 2,900 BC and its use in Chinese medicine, modern science had been reluctant to engage with the topic of marijuana as medicine, with evidence for its beneficial properties being largely anecdotal. Despite this, in 1985, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the drug marinol – a synthetic version of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabinoid in marijuana that provides the psychotropic “high” – to ease the side effects of chemotherapy in cancer patients.

Obstructions to marijuana research One of the most significant obstacles to conducting medical marijuana research in the US lies with obtaining access to the drug. Marijuana is a unique substance in that it is the only drug where access to it for research purposes is controlled by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). This has proved a huge barrier to medical marijuana research. Guidelines issued to NIDA from the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) on the provision of marijuana to researchers even explicitly state that if the goal of the research is to develop marijuana into an FDA-approved prescription medicine, then NIDA must refuse access to its stock of marijuana plants. A report by the Drug Policy Alliance outlined the inconsistent logic in these guidelines, given that even cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, LSD and MDMA are made available by the DEA to private researchers. Also, while human trials for any Schedule 1 drug require approval from the FDA – which involves a 30-day decision-making deadline – studies specifically involving marijuana must also be routed through NIDA and HSS’s own reviews, which have no deadlines and no appeals process. Share on Pinterest “Lawmakers seem overly concerned with people who use marijuana to treat their conditions also feeling good while doing so,” says Morgan Fox. Consequently, this has led to significant delays or outright rejection of medical marijuana research proposals, even denying areas of research recommended by the Institute of Medicine in its landmark 1999 report on medical marijuana. The Drug Policy Alliance note that even when marijuana research is approved, the quality of the sole strain supplied by NIDA is ineffective for research purposes, given that its THC content is less than three times as potent as much of the marijuana used by patients in states where it is legal. The legal wrangles surrounding obtaining marijuana for research purposes is perhaps best typified by the 12-year legal campaign of Prof. Lyle Craker, director of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst’s Medicinal Plant Program, who sought to obtain a license from the DEA to establish a facility for producing research-grade marijuana for FDA-approved studies. Despite the DEA’s own Administrative Law Judge ruling in the Craker’s favor, the request was stalled for 12 years before it was definitively over-ruled by DEA Administrator Michele Leonhart. Leonhart’s action came just days before the inauguration of President Obama, who had publicly endorsed the legalization of medical marijuana.