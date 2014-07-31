Blood and saliva tests to predict human papillomavirus-related cancers have been developed by researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, MD. However, the scientists warn that more work needs to be done before the test can be used clinically.

The team is looking for additional biomarkers detectable in blood and saliva that could make the HPV DNA test more specific.

Oropharyngeal cancers linked to high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) are becoming more common in the US, with some studies suggesting that 70% of oropharyngeal cancers are HPV-related.

Usually, patients with these cancers are examined every 1-3 months in the first year following diagnosis. However, the location of oropharyngeal cancers – tonsils, throat, base of the tongue – can make them less visible to physicians, so recurring cancer is usually only detected when patients report ulcers, pain or lumps in the neck.

Oral HPV infection has been shown to have a prevalence of 7% in the general population, with about 1% of the population having the high-risk HPV-16 subtype. This subtype is also linked with tumor progression.

The Johns Hopkins team wanted to investigate whether the DNA of HPV-16 could therefore be a useful biomarker to predict the recurrence of oropharyngeal cancer.

They analyzed blood and saliva samples, taken before and after treatment, from 93 oropharyngeal cancer patients.

The participants were being treated with surgery, radiation, or combined chemotherapy and radiation, at the Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Patients selected for the study had a variety of early-to-advanced stage cancers, and 81% of the patients had HPV-positive tumors.