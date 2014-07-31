A new long-term study suggests that adult patients with atrial fibrillation whose heart rhythm is successfully restored with a minimally invasive procedure called catheter ablation, have a significantly reduced chance of early death from a heart attack or heart failure. Share on Pinterest “The study findings show the benefit of catheter ablation extends beyond improving quality of life for adults with atrial fibrillation ,” say the researchers. The team, from the University of Michigan (U-M) at Ann Arbor, reports the findings in the journal Heart Rhythm. Atrial fibrillation is an age-related heart rhythm disorder caused by electrical “short-circuits” in the heart that impair its ability to pump blood efficiently and cause fluttering sensations in the chest. People with atrial fibrillation have a higher risk of stroke and heart attacks, and they also suffer a considerably poorer quality of life. According to the World Heart Federation, who describe the condition as a “growing and urgent public health concern,” atrial fibrillation is the most common sustained abnormal heart rhythm condition worldwide. In Europe and the US, there are currently estimated to be about 9 million people with atrial fibrillation, and numbers are set to increase.

Catheter ablation led to 60% lower rate of deaths from cardiovascular events Catheter ablation is a minimally invasive procedure where an electrophysiologist delivers radiofrequency energy to the heart muscle through a specially designed catheter inserted into the left atrium or chamber of the heart. The intention is to disrupt the short-circuits that are causing the irregular heart rhythm. The catheter is inserted with a needle into a vein that runs up to the heart from the groin. A three-dimensional mapping system on a computer helps the doctor guide the catheter precisely to the correct location in the heart. In this latest study, the U-M researchers showed that death from cardiovascular events dropped by 60% among adults who had their normal heart rhythm successfully restored with catheter ablation. Lead author Dr. Hamid Ghanbari, an electrophysiologist at U-M’s Frankel Cardiovascular Center, says: “The study findings show the benefit of catheter ablation extends beyond improving quality of life for adults with atrial fibrillation. If successful, ablation improves life span.”