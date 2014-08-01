The US Food and Drug Administration have approved the once-daily bronchodilator inhalation spray olodaterol (Striverdi Respimat) for the long-term treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema.

The announcement follows a recommendation in February 2013 from the Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee (PADAC), of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), that the clinical data submitted with the new drug application provided substantial and convincing evidence to support the approval of Boehringer Ingelheim’s new drug.

Dr. Curtis Rosebraugh, director of the Office of Drug Evaluation II in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, says in the press announcement that:

“The availability of this new long-term maintenance medication provides an additional treatment option for the millions of Americans who suffer with COPD.”

COPD is a serious lung disease and the third leading cause of death among Americans. People with COPD have difficulty breathing, experience wheezing, chest tightness, cough and shortness of breath.

The condition gets worse over time and treatment is made more difficult because COPD is often accompanied by other serious medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis and depression.