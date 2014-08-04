After comparing the DNA of thousands of people with and without the disease, a new study has identified five genetic markers for pancreatic cancer that raise the risk for developing the deadly disease. The international consortium of scientists reports the findings in the journal Nature Genetics. The discovery is the result of a third project in a series of genome-wide association studies that began in 2006 under the auspices of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Cohort Consortium. Pancreatic cancer is a cancer that occurs in the cells lining the ducts or the islet cells of the pancreas, a digestive organ that sits in the upper abdomen surrounded by the stomach, small intestine, liver, spleen and gall bladder. The average age of diagnosis for pancreatic cancer is 70, and in the majority of cases the cancer is not diagnosed until is has spread, which unfortunately means the chances of survival are slim. The 5-year survival from the most common form – ductal adenocarcinoma – is 4%. We currently know that smoking and having a close relative with pancreatic cancer can increase a person’s risk of developing the disease.

No effective screening test for pancreatic cancer There is no effective screening test for pancreatic cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in the US. The PanScan project, which the NCI set up in 2006, is identifying genetic and environmental factors that contribute to the development of pancreatic cancer, together with ways to screen and improve the diagnosis of the disease so it can be detected earlier. Share on Pinterest This new study brings to nine the total number of significant genetic markers that the scientists have discovered for pancreatic cancer. Cancer that is found earlier has a much better chance of successful treatment, as lead author Dr. Brian Wolpin of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA, explains: “Currently, there is no population screening program for pancreatic cancer, which in 80% of cases is discovered when it’s too late to allow curative surgery – the cancer has already spread.” A screening tool to identify people at increased risk for pancreatic cancer could help identify those who might be candidates to undergo MRI or ultrasound scanning to look for early, treatable pancreatic tumors, he notes. The average lifetime risk of a person in the general population developing pancreatic cancer is 1.5%. Currently, the only healthy people who are screened for pancreatic cancer are those thought to be at higher risk because they have several close relatives with the disease: “But the field has been struggling to find factors that can identify people at highest risk in the general population, when a strong family history is not present,” explains Dr. Wolpin.