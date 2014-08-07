Our teeth can reveal where we grew up, according to a new study that says as our tooth enamel develops, it locks in the isotope composition of the lead we have been exposed to in childhood. And as human activity that generates lead pollution varies around the world, so do the profiles of lead isotopes in the environment.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say our teeth lock in the isotope composition of lead in our surrounding environment, information which could be used to help police solve cold cases.

George Kamenov, of the University of Florida, and Brian L. Gulson, of Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, write about the discovery in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

In their paper, they describe how they used high-precision lead isotope data from modern and historical human teeth to reveal where they came from.

Dr. Kamenov, a geology researcher, says the finding could help the police solve cold cases. For example, testing the teeth in a badly decomposed body could help focus the investigation in a particular geographic area:

“We can use this pollution signal to figure out where these people came from,” he explains.

Lead is an element that exists in four forms called isotopes. The amount of each isotope differs according to where it is found in the world in rocks, in soil and in ores. So samples of lead taken from different parts of the world will have slightly different proportions of the four isotopes – their lead isotope profiles will differ.

The lead isotope profile of a region also reflects the different types of human activity that have caused lead to be released into the environment. This accumulates in children’s bodies as they grow and inhale it from the air and ingest it from contact with soil.