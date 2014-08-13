Many of us on Facebook are familiar with those couples who use the social networking site as a platform to declare their undying love for each other. Annoying as it may be in our newsfeeds, researchers from Albright College in Reading, PA, suggest some of these couples do this to brag about their relationships and keep track of their partner’s activities in order to mitigate fears of rejection.

Facebook users with an unhealthy variety of self-esteem regarding their relationship are more likely to post photos and details of their relationship on the platform, researchers say.

The researchers presented their findings at the Society for Personality and Social Psychology conference in Austin, TX, and the Association for Psychological Science conference in San Francisco, CA.

Recently, other studies have investigated how Facebook affects our sense of belonging, and Medical News Today recently presented a feature investigating how social media affects our mental health and well-being.

It is understandable why some people choose to proclaim their love through social media. Assistant Professor Gwendolyn Seidman, of Albright College, surveyed Facebook users who were in romantic relationships and found that those who were happy in their relationship are more likely to use the platform to post photos and details of their relationship, as well as “liking” comments on their partner’s wall.

However, she and her colleague Amanda Havens also found that users high in Relationship Contingent Self-Esteem (RCSE), an unhealthy variety of self-esteem that depends on how well the relationship is going, were also more likely to post affectionate content related to their relationship.

The researchers also found that these users were compelled to brag about their relationship or monitor their partner’s activities on Facebook.