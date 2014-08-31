Many of us spend hours sunbathing or fake tanning in order to achieve what we believe to be perfect “sun-kissed” skin. But a new study suggests you can get a much healthier, more attractive glow by eating lots of fruits and vegetables.

Eating lots of fruits and vegetables – which contain organic pigments called carotenoids – can give us a more healthy, attractive glow than tanning.

According to the research team, including Carmen E. Lefevre of Leeds University Business School and David I. Perrett of the University of St. Andrews, both in the UK, studies have shown that skin coloration plays an important role in facial attractiveness.

There are two primary ways in which skin coloration can occur, the researchers say: melanization, or tanning, and ingestion of carotenoids – organic pigments found in an array of colored fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, apricots, oranges, mangoes and spinach.

Research has suggested that the yellow skin coloration created by dietary carotenoids is perceived as a “healthy” glow, but the team notes that it is unclear how this type of coloration influences perceptions of facial attractiveness.

The researchers wanted to find out with this latest study and determine whether carotenoid coloration or melanin coloration is preferred when it comes to judgements of facial attractiveness.

The study, recently published in The Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology, consisted of three separate experiments.

In the first experiment, a group of 60 participants were shown digital images of 27 faces that had been created specifically for testing. Two versions of each face were created. One was color manipulated to show high-carotenoid pigmentation, while the other displayed low-carotenoid pigmentation. Participants were then asked to rate which face color they deemed most attractive.

The team found that 86% of participants rated the high-carotenoid version of each face as more attractive than the low-carotenoid version.

A similar experiment was conducted with a new group of 60 participants, except they were shown faces that were either high or low in melanin pigmentation. In this case, 78.5% of participants rated the high-melanin faces as more attractive.