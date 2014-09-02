A new, biodegradable coronary artery stent is comparable to the current gold standard, according to a new study published in The Lancet.

Coronary artery stents are metal scaffolds designed to unblock the arteries that supply blood to the heart. Stents inserted in patients over the past decade have typically been drug-eluting, which means they are coated with medication to prevent the artery from becoming blocked again.

However, the polymers used in these stents are non-biodegradable, and they have stainless steel components, both of which are linked to increased risk of complications.

The advantages the new stent has over these earlier drug-eluting stents are that the strut used in the stent is not thick stainless steel, but is “ultrathin” cobalt-chromium – the thinnest strut that is currently available – and that the polymer used is biodegradable.

To test the effectiveness of the new stent, patients with coronary artery disease were randomly assigned to either receive the new stent or the standard type of stent. In total, 1,063 people received the new, experimental stent, while 1,056 received the standard stent.

The researchers followed the patients for 12 months after they received the stents. The study found that similar numbers of patients in both groups either died from heart problems, had a heart attack caused by the artery becoming blocked again or required another operation on the same artery within the study period.

Within the experimental stent group, these adverse effects happened to about 6.5% of the participants, while in the normal stent group they happened to about 6.6% of the participants.