Individuals previously diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder and those whose parents have been diagnosed with the condition may be more likely to develop schizophrenia. This is according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Researchers found that people with a prior diagnosis of OCD and those whose parents have the condition are more likely to develop schizophrenia.

Although obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and schizophrenia are two distinct conditions, past studies have suggested there is an overlap between them.

The research team, led by Sandra M. Meier, PhD, of the Aarhus University in Denmark, notes that both conditions have similar prevalence rates, for example, and onset of both tends to occur in adolescence or early adulthood.

In addition, they say past research has indicated there are significant similarities in the pathophysiology of OCD and schizophrenia.

“Hence,” they add, “it is no surprise that obsessive-compulsive and schizophrenic symptoms coexist in a greater proportion of patients than would be expected by chance.” They point to a meta-analysis revealing that 23% of patients with schizophrenia also had OCD.

However, the researchers say few studies have investigated the long-term association between these two disorders.

With this in mind, Meier and her team investigated the association between OCD and schizophrenia by analyzing data from Danish national registers involving more than 3 million people born between 1955 and 2006. Follow-up took place from 1995 until 2012.