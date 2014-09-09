Approximately 2.3 million adults and around 470,000 children in the US have epilepsy, a lifelong neurological condition characterized by recurrent seizures. Now, a new study claims epilepsy patients could reduce seizure frequency by consuming low doses of omega-3 fish oil every day.

Consuming low doses of omega-3 fish oil every day for 10 weeks appeared to reduce seizure frequency by a third among patients with epilepsy, according to researchers.

The research team, led by Prof. Christopher DeGiorgio of the Department of Neurology at the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Medicine, says their findings may be particularly useful to epilepsy patients who no longer respond to medication.

They publish their findings in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.

Omega-3 fatty acids can be obtained through consumption of oily fish – such as a trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines and salmon – and fish oil supplements.

Past studies have indicated omega-3 can stabilize heart rhythm and prevent heart attacks. Prof. DeGiorgio says this is important for individuals with epilepsy, since they are at higher risk of heart attack than those who do not have the condition. Furthermore, the team notes that omega-3 has been linked to reduced brain cell excitability among epileptics, which may curb seizures.

However, they point out that previous studies looking at such associations using high-dose fish oil have been inconclusive.

As such, the team set out to determine the effects of high-dose and low-dose fish oil on the cardiovascular health and seizure frequency of epileptic patients.