Past studies have indicated that rather than being a single disease, schizophrenia is a collection of different disorders. Now, a new study by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, claims the condition consists of eight distinct genetic disorders, all of which present their own specific symptoms.

Researchers say they identified specific gene clusters linked to eight different types of schizophrenia, all of which presented recognizable symptoms.

The research team, including senior investigator Dr. C. Robert Cloninger, the Wallace Renard Professor of Psychiatry and Genetics at Washington University, says their findings may pave the way for better diagnosis and treatment strategies for schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by hallucinations, delusions, abnormal thoughts, cognitive problems and agitated body movements.

People with a family history of schizophrenia are at much higher risk of developing the condition. Approximately 1% of the general population in the US have schizophrenia, but it occurs in around 10% of individuals who have a first-degree relative with the disorder.

Researchers have worked long and hard to identify specific genes associated with schizophrenia. Earlier this year, Medical News Today reported on a study led by researchers from the Cardiff University School of Medicine in the UK, in which they identified 83 new genes linked to schizophrenia.

But Dr. Cloninger says that rather than trying to pinpoint specific genes to schizophrenia development, he and his colleagues wanted to look at how individual genes work together.

“Genes don’t operate by themselves,” he says. “They function in concert much like an orchestra, and to understand how they’re working, you have to know not just who the members of the orchestra are but how they interact.”