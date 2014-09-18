Could there be a link between migraine and Parkinson’s disease? A new study suggests that there could be and that people who experience migraines in middle age could be more likely to develop Parkinson’s later in life.

Share on Pinterest Migraine tends to affect people from 15-55 years of age. Women are much more likely to experience them than men.

Study author Ann I. Scher, of the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, MD, identifies migraine as the most common brain disorder in both men and women, as well as being a condition that has previously been linked to both cerebrovascular and heart disease.

“This new possible association is one more reason research is needed to understand, prevent and treat the condition,” she says.

Migraine headaches result from a combination of blood vessel enlargement and the release of chemicals from nerve fibers that coil around these blood vessels. Migraines typically produce moderate to severe pain and are sometimes accompanied by auras – perceptual disturbances such as blurred vision that can precede a headache.

Approximately 12% of Americans suffer from migraine headaches. They are also associated with several other conditions, such as stroke and fibromyalgia. Their prevalence and these associations make them a condition of scientific interest to research.

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health, National Institute on Aging, Icelandic Heart Association and the Icelandic Parliament, and it is published in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN).