Breast augmentation was the most commonly performed cosmetic surgical procedure in the US last year, with around 290,000 women receiving either silicone or saline breast implants. Although extremely rare, some patients who have had this procedure develop a blood cancer called anaplastic large cell lymphoma. Now, a new study has shed light on why this is.

The researchers say there have been 71 known anaplastic large cell lymphoma cases worldwide that are linked to the patient's breast implants.

Anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) is a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), responsible for around 3% of NHLs. ALCL typically appears in the skin, lymph nodes, liver and soft tissue.

On rare occasions, however, the cancer has appeared in the breast, and according to this latest research – led by Dr. Suzanne Turner of the University of Cambridge in the UK – almost all cases of breast ALCL have occurred in patients who have had breast augmentation, with the tumors always developing in the scar tissue surrounding the implant.

For their study, published in the journal Mutation Research, Dr. Turner and colleagues conducted a review of all available studies looking at ALCL, as well as patient case reports.

There have been 71 known ALCL cases worldwide that the researchers say are linked to the patient’s breast implants. This shows that implant-related ALCL is extremely rare, affecting around 1-6 women in every 3 million who undergo breast augmentation.

But just because it is rare does not mean its underlying mechanisms should not be investigated, according to Dr. Matt Kaiser, head of research at Leukemia and Lymphoma Research in the UK – a blood cancer charity that funded the study: