A new study from Sweden finds fibromyalgia is linked to abnormal activity in parts of the brain that process pain signals and link them to other regions.

Dr. Pär Flodin and colleagues, from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, report their findings in the journal Brain Connectivity.

Fibromyalgia syndrome is a common and chronic condition of unknown cause that mostly strikes in middle age, although symptoms can often present earlier. Sufferers typically experience fatigue with long-term pain in several areas of the body, plus tenderness in soft tissues such as the muscles, joints and tendons.

We don’t know why, but while men and children can also have it, the vast majority of those diagnosed with fibromyalgia are women.

According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, scientists estimate that fibromyalgia affects 5 million adult Americans.