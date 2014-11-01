Binge drinking during adolescence can have lasting effects on brain function, according to a new study published in The Journal of Neuroscience.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say that binge drinking during adolescence could cause brain changes that persist into adulthood.

Binge drinking – defined as men consuming five or more drinks and women drinking four or more drinks in 2 hours – is a serious problem in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 90% of alcohol consumed among under-21s is in the form of binge drinking.

Past research has documented the effects of binge drinking on the brain – particularly during adolescence – when the brain is still developing. Studies have linked heavy alcohol use among teenagers to changes in myelin – the protective coating surrounding nerve fibers that boosts communication between neurons – and cognitive impairment later in life.

But according to study co-author Heather Richardson, PhD, of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, it has been unclear whether such brain changes are a direct result of alcohol consumption or other factors.

With a view to finding out, Richardson and colleagues assessed the effects of alcohol consumption on the brains of male adolescent rats.

For 2 weeks, one group of rats had access to sweetened alcohol each day, while the other group – acting as controls – had access to sweetened water.

The researchers explain that – like teenagers – rats have a preference for sweet beverages and were happy to work for their drink by pressing a lever that granted access to it. This triggered high levels of voluntary alcohol consumption among the rats, similar to that of adolescent binge drinking in humans.