Triple negative breast cancer is a subtype of the disease defined by the absence of hormone receptors for estrogen and progesterone, and lack of expression of a protein called HER2. This subtype is responsible for a disproportionate percentage of breast cancer deaths. Now, a cancer drug developed from a sea sponge could add an extra 5 months of life for women with an advanced form of the disease.

Share on Pinterest Eribulin, originally created from a sea sponge, is now made in a lab. The drug stops cancer cells from separating into two cells.

Researchers, led by Prof. Chris Twelves of the University of Leeds in the UK, presented their findings today at the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) Cancer Conference in Liverpool.

According to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Foundation, this form of the disease occurs more frequently in women of color and is twice as common in black women as in white women in the US. TNBC occurs more often in younger women and those with the BRCA1 gene mutation.

To conduct their study, the researchers analyzed two major phase 3 clinical trials consisting of over 1,800 female participants with breast cancer that had spread to other parts of the body. These trials compared the survival of women treated with a drug called eribulin with women given standard treatment.

The team explains that eribulin was originally created from a sea sponge called Halichondria okadai. Now made in the lab, the drug stops cancer cells from separating into two new cells and is a type of drug called a microtubule inhibitor.

“Eribulin has previously been offered to women who’ve already been through several lines of chemotherapy,” says Prof. Twelves. “But the European Union has recently approved eribulin for patients who have received less treatment for their breast cancer, which means we hope to give more patients another treatment option in the not-too-distant future.”