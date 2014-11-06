Currently, there are 841 million people over the age of 60 across the world. This number is expected to rise to 2 billion by 2050. In a new series of studies published in The Lancet, authors warn that the aging population is at risk of chronic illness and poor well-being, and call for effective strategies to reduce this risk. Share on Pinterest Researchers say the aging population may be at risk of poor health and well-being in the future. In the next 6 years – for the first time in history – there will be more people over the age of 60 than children under the age of 5 years. According to the series authors, the growing aging population is largely due to reductions in infant and child mortality. The World Health Organization (WHO) state that the under-5 global mortality rate has reduced from 90 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 46 deaths per 1,000 live births last year. Furthermore, a reduction in deaths from stroke and heart disease over the years – as a result of improved health care and strategies to lower tobacco use and incidence of hypertension – has contributed to an aging population. But the series authors note that although people are living longer, this does not mean they are healthier.

The burden of long-term illness in the older population Approximately 23% of the total global burden of disease is accounted for by conditions in individuals aged 60 years and older, with most of these occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Furthermore, most of these conditions are long-term illnesses – such as cancer, musculoskeletal diseases (including osteoporosis and arthritis), cardiovascular disease, diabetes and dementia. The authors believe this poses a serious problem. Incidence rates of many of these illnesses are expected to rise in the future. The number of people with dementia worldwide currently stands at 44 million but is expected to reach 135 million by 2050. And figures from a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) estimated that between 2004 and 2030, diabetes incidence among older people would increase by 96%. The series authors claim that this increase in long-term illness among the older population will not only put a strain on the patients themselves, but also on their families, health systems and economies. The authors note: “Older people have greater health and long-term care needs than younger people, leading to increased expenditure. They are also less likely to work if they are unhealthy, and could impose an economic burden on families and society. Like everyone else, older people need both physical and economic security, but the burden of providing these securities will be falling on a smaller portion of the population.”