New research shows that women have more cells in the olfactory bulb – the area of the brain that is dedicated to sense of smell – than men. The authors of the study – published in PLOS ONE – suggest this may explain why women are reported to have a better sense of smell than men.

Share on Pinterest Women often outperform men in odor-sensing tests.

The study was led by a team from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, where another group of researchers had developed the “isotropic fractionator” – a fast and reliable method of measuring the number of cells in a given brain region such as the olfactory bulb.

The olfactory bulb is the first region of the brain to receive signals about odors sensed via the nostrils. The ability to discriminate among odors and scents varies widely among individuals. Also, studies show marked differences between men and women, with women often outperforming men in many kinds of odor-sensing tests.

There are theories that sex differences in smell are due to cognitive and emotional influences rather than perceptual ability.

Previous studies that have looked for biological explanations for women’s apparent superior sense of smell have used brain scans to look for structural and volume differences. These have led to mixed results and left many questions still unanswered.

So Roberto Lent, a professor in the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at Rio’s Federal University, and colleagues set out to measure the biological evidence more directly – by counting the number of cells in women’s and men’s olfactory bulbs.

To this end they examined post-mortem brains from seven men and 11 women who were all healthy and aged over 55 when they died. None of the subjects had worked in jobs that required them to have exceptional sense of smell such as cookery or coffee-tasting.