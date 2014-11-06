To coincide with COPD Awareness Month, we look at a study that identifies a gap in previous COPD research, and examine to what extent stigma surrounding this smoking-related respiratory disease influences the availability of treatment and care for the condition.

Share on Pinterest The COPD Foundation say that “the dreaded question” for COPD patients is: “Did you smoke?”

“Unfortunately, I believe that a tendency to blame the patient has contributed to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) getting less attention than other common chronic diseases,” Dr. Andrea Gershon told us.

“There was a belief that, because people with COPD smoked, they were deserving of their fate and not deserving of resources put towards their disease,” she continued. “I think this is wrong on many levels. Luckily, things are changing.”

Dr. Gershon, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, Canada, was responding to a question related to her latest study, which investigates the efficacy of different treatments for older adults with COPD. However, her point on stigma is an interesting one, as it offers an example of how popular stigmas may directly affect both research and care.

Dr. Gershon’s study – published in JAMA – also makes the point that, despite COPD being the third leading cause of death in the US, there is comparatively little available evidence on how to treat COPD patients – particularly elderly patients and those who have other similar diseases, such as asthma.

Fast facts about COPD It is estimated that COPD will become the fifth leading cause of disability by 2020

COPD refers primarily to two conditions that compromise breathing: emphysema and chronic bronchitis

The number of deaths among women from COPD has more than quadrupled since 1980, corresponding with increased numbers of female smokers. Learn more about COPD

But how does stigma surrounding COPD begin? The COPD Foundation explain that “the dreaded question” for COPD patients is: “Did you smoke?”

“So much is insinuated in three simple words, and so many in our community have to withstand the stigma associated with the disease,” the foundation writes. “All too often, people with COPD are afraid to reach out for help, let alone raise awareness for the disease, because they believe in the end they will be shamed and blamed for smoking.”

In truth, smoking does cause the majority of COPD cases, but the COPD Foundation are keen to point out that 25% of COPD patients have never smoked. Respiratory diseases, the foundation reminds, are also caused by environmental, occupational and genetic factors.

Because smoking is considered to be the single most effective preventive intervention for COPD, persuading patients to quit smoking is a key area of concern for health care providers.

However, many COPD patients report feeling not only a sense of blame from others, but they also blame themselves and feel guilty and shameful over their symptoms. This self-blame may begin with an acknowledgment that the patient’s smoking history may have caused their COPD, but it may become more severe if the patient is unsuccessful at giving up smoking.