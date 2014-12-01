During in vitro fertilization, uterine contractions can reduce a woman’s chance of becoming pregnant. A new study published in the journal Fertility and Sterility, however, finds the opposite is true during artificial insemination.

Researchers found that the more uterine contractions a woman has per minute during artificial insemination, the more likely it is that the procedure will be successful.

Lead researcher Manuel Fernández and his team, from the Valencia Infertility Institute in Spain, found that the more uterine contractions women have per minute during artificial insemination, the more likely it is that the procedure will be successful.

Artificial insemination, also referred to as intrauterine insemination (IUI), involves directly inserting sperm into a woman’s uterus during ovulation. The aim of this procedure is to boost the chance of fertilization by increasing the number of sperm that reach the fallopian tubes.

IUI is a much cheaper and simpler form of fertility treatment than in vitro fertilization (IVF), which is why it is the most widely used procedure. But the research team note that the success rate of IUI is lower than more complex fertility treatment and, as such, the procedure has lagged in terms of development in recent years.

In their study, Fernández and his team set out to find factors that may improve the success of IUI.