Researchers have long known that atypical hyperplasia – an accumulation of abnormal cells in the ducts or lobules of the breast – can increase a woman’s risk of breast cancer. But a new study by researchers from the Mayo Clinic finds that this risk may be higher than previously thought.

Share on Pinterest Women with atypical hyperplasia have a significantly higher risk of developing breast cancer during their lifetime than women without the condition, according to Mayo Clinic researchers.

According to the research team – led by Dr. Lynn Hartman, an oncologist at the Mayo Clinic – of the more than 1 million biopsies with benign results that are performed in the US each year, atypical hyperplasia is discovered in around 10%.

It is unclear what causes atypical hyperplasia – also referred to as atypia – but it is known that the condition occurs when breast cells become abnormal in terms of size, shape, number, appearance and growth pattern.

Although the condition is not a form of breast cancer, it does incorporate some of the characteristics seen in the early stages of the disease. As such, past studies have indicated that women with atypical hyperplasia may be four to five times more likely to develop breast cancer than those with normal breast cells.

However, Dr. Hartman and her team note that few studies have investigated the “absolute risk” of a woman with atypical hyperplasia developing breast cancer – that is, their likelihood of developing the disease over a specific time period.