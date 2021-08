Researchers have long known that atypical hyperplasia – an accumulation of abnormal cells in the ducts or lobules of the breast – can increase a woman’s risk of breast cancer. But a new study by researchers from the Mayo Clinic finds that this risk may be higher than previously thought. Share on Pinterest Women with atypical hyperplasia have a significantly higher risk of developing breast cancer during their lifetime than women without the condition, according to Mayo Clinic researchers. According to the research team – led by Dr. Lynn Hartman, an oncologist at the Mayo Clinic – of the more than 1 million biopsies with benign results that are performed in the US each year, atypical hyperplasia is discovered in around 10%. It is unclear what causes atypical hyperplasia – also referred to as atypia – but it is known that the condition occurs when breast cells become abnormal in terms of size, shape, number, appearance and growth pattern. Although the condition is not a form of breast cancer, it does incorporate some of the characteristics seen in the early stages of the disease. As such, past studies have indicated that women with atypical hyperplasia may be four to five times more likely to develop breast cancer than those with normal breast cells. However, Dr. Hartman and her team note that few studies have investigated the “absolute risk” of a woman with atypical hyperplasia developing breast cancer – that is, their likelihood of developing the disease over a specific time period.

Risk of breast cancer increased 1% each year from time of biopsy With this in mind, the researchers analyzed 698 women who had been diagnosed with atypical hyperplasia after undergoing breast biopsies at the Mayo Clinic between 1967 and 2001. Fast facts about breast cancer Around 232,670 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed in the US in 2014

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in American women

There are currently more than 2.8 million breast cancer survivors in the US. Learn more about breast cancer The researchers assessed the women’s medical records and monitored their atypia pathology. In addition, all women completed follow-up health questionnaires, from which the researchers were able to gather information on any breast cancer diagnoses. Over an average follow-up period of 12.5 years, 143 women had developed breast cancer. On analyzing the women’s absolute risk of breast cancer from the time of biopsy, they found that it increased by more than 1% each year; 7% of women had developed the disease after 5 years, 13% had developed it after 10 years, while 30% developed breast cancer 25 years after biopsy. The researchers note that similar results were found in a separate cohort of women with atypia, assessed by investigators from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN.