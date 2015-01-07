A new type of magnetic resonance imaging or MRI appears to be measurably better at spotting prostate cancer tumors than the current method, according to the results of a new study. The authors say the finding may also have significant implications for the treatment of prostate cancer. Share on Pinterest A new type of MRI promises to detect prostate cancer tumors more accurately than the current standard. Writing in the journal Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases, a team led by the University of California San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine, describes how the new MRI technique – called restriction spectrum imaging-MRI (RSI-MRI) – produces measurably better results in detecting prostate cancer tumors than the current standard, contrast-enhanced MRI. First author Dr. Rebecca Rakow-Penner, a research resident at the UCSD School of Medicine’s Department of Radiology, says: “This new approach is a more reliable imaging technique for localizing tumors. It provides a better target for biopsies, especially for smaller tumors.” Corresponding author David S. Karow, a UCSD assistant professor of radiology, explains how RSI-MRI is also valuable in surgical planning and image staging. He says it offers a non-invasive way to assess more accurately the extent of the tumor and perhaps even predict its grade. This helps doctors decide more precisely the most effective and appropriate treatment.

New MRI technique picks up water diffusion in tissue rather than blood flow Contrast-enhanced MRI, the current standard for detecting and diagnosing prostate cancer, uses a substance that is injected into the patient that the MRI scanner then picks up to highlight blood flow. The technique offers a chance to spot tumor type and shape because of the differences in blood flow between healthy and cancerous tissue, which typically demands more blood. However, not all tumors differ sufficiently from surrounding healthy tissue in terms of blood demand, and in these cases, they are hard to spot using contrast-enhanced MRI. Because of this limitation, researchers have recently been looking at another type of MRI called diffusion MRI that picks up the diffusion of water in tissue. Diffusion MRI is a standard technique for brain scanning. Another feature of tumors is that their tissue is denser than healthy tissue, and this affects the ease with which water can permeate it. However, as it stands, diffusion MRI distorts the location of prostate tumors – by as much as half an inch or 1.2 cm – because of a problem called “magnetic field artifacts.” This amount of magnetic distortion is enough to cause problems for surgeons, who need to know how far a tumor might extend beyond the prostate, for instance, how deeply it is enmeshed with nearby nerve bundles.