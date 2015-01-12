Researchers have identified a signaling pathway that contributes to the slow proliferation of difficult-to-kill cancer cells. These cells, which are resistant to current treatments, are believed to be responsible for instances of cancer relapse. The researchers believe that the signaling pathway could therefore provide a potential target for new treatments.

Slowly proliferating cancer cells were found to be highly resistant to chemotherapy in breast cancer patients.

“All cancers contain some cells that are rapidly proliferating and many that proliferate only very slowly,” explains Dr. Sridhar Ramaswamy, an associate professor of medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston

“Most cancer treatments target rapidly dividing cancer cells but leave the slowly dividing ones unharmed and still capable of causing disease recurrence after the initial treatment,” Dr. Ramaswamy adds. “Our goal has been to understand how these slow proliferators are produced in order to devise ways to eliminate them.”

Cancer cells usually continue to have the same rate of proliferation when they divide into “daughter cells,” but sometimes one of the daughter cells proliferates much more slowly than the other.

In a previous study, Dr. Ramaswamy and colleagues found that when cancer cells asymmetrically suppress expression of the AKT protein before dividing, that cell’s daughter cells will proliferate asymmetrically.

One of these cells will have normal AKT levels and proliferate rapidly like the parent cell, but the other will have low levels of AKT and proliferate more slowly. The team’s research also found that these slowly proliferating cells were highly resistant to chemotherapy in breast cancer patients.